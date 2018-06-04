Yorkshire health trust hears voice of people with motor neurone disease

A Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire health trust has adopted the motor neurone disease (MND) Charter in support of local people living with this terminal disease and their carers.

Directors of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) signed the charter at today’s (May 31) Board meeting.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that can leave people locked in a failing body, unable to move, talk and eventually breathe. It kills around a third of people within a year of diagnosis, and more than half within two years. There is no cure.

Unfortunately, MND is still little understood and this contributes to many people with the disease not receiving the care and support they need. The MND Charter was launched to change this.

Kathryn Singh, Chief Executive of RDaSH, said: “I am delighted that we have agreed to adopt the MND Charter. It is vital that more people are aware of the needs of people with MND so those living with this devastating disease can maximise their quality of life.”

Chris James, Director of External Affairs for the MND Association said “The importance of the MND Charter is undeniable. We want everyone to be clear that access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time, as set out in our Charter, can transform lives.”

For further information please visit www.mndassociation.org/mndcharter