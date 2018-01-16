South Yorkshire footballers encourage women to not fear their smears

This Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (22 to 28 January), Rotherham United Ladies Football Club (RULFC) has teamed up with their local cervical screening programme and together are urging the women of Rotherham to not fear their smear test.

The players are helping to promote the important role cervical screening, also known as a smear test, in the prevention of cervical cancer in a bid to encourage female fans and local women to take up their invites.

Valerie Hoyle, Secretary at RULFC is keen to kick off her support for the cervical screening campaign, she said: “I think it’s really important women talk more openly about cervical screening and encourage their friends to attend their appointments. I want to make sure that the ladies in our squad are all looking after their health and taking up their cervical screening appointments.”

It is estimated that early detection and treatment through cervical screening can prevent up to 75% of cervical cancers from developing.

Women aged between 25 and 49 will receive an appointment every three years and women aged between 50 and 64 will be invited for screening every five years.

Leanne Carter, RULFC Captain, said: “Cervical screening is an important part of women’s health care. The sooner something is detected the sooner it can be treated. I would encourage any women overdue their appointment to take five minutes out of their day to protect their health and have a smear test.”

Women who have missed their cervical screening appointment are encouraged to contact their local GP to book an appointment.

Denise Tonkin, Lead Nurse Colposcopist at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Cervical screening is not a test for cancer but a way of detecting any abnormalities in the cervix which if left alone may become a problem in the future.

“Quite often fears or concerns about cervical screening can be overcome by getting more information about the process. I would urge anybody who is nervous about attending their screening appointment to visit fearorsmear.dbh.nhs.uk.”

The ‘Fear or Smear’ campaign aims to dispel any myths or fears women may have around attending their cervical screening appointments.

Don’t let your fears stop you from taking the test. Find out more at http://fearorsmear.dbh.nhs.uk.