Shortlist announced for Doncaster hospital awards

Each and every year, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) host an awards evening to celebrate the fantastic work of teams and individuals from the Trust and local NHS.

Hosted by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration, the event has 12 prizes up for grabs this year, covering staff in every role. The event is an opportunity to recognise those individuals and teams that go above and beyond, ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care when they come to hospital.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “These awards are one of our most important events of the year. We know that our staff make some outstanding contributions to healthcare every day and this is our opportunity to get together and celebrate these achievements, so they know that their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“Each time I attend the ceremony, I am blown away and inspired by the remarkable stories of how members of Team DBTH have gone that extra mile to demonstrate that they care about our patients, about their colleagues and about the people of Doncaster and Bassetlaw.”

The shortlisted nominees are (in alphabetical order):

Leader of the Year

Jane Wells

Janet Sampson

Pauline Foulstone

Unsung Hero of the Year

Caroline Eyres

Donna Farmer

Gill Smith

Teaching Hospital Award (Research)

Julie Bury

Rachel Codling

Su McIlwaine

Teaching Hospital Award (Education)

Aimi Dillon

Esther Lockwood and Beth Cotton

Rachel Lockwood

Rising Star Award

Richard Fenton

Tia Eardley

Victoria Kirkwood

Leading Improvement Award

Dr Subedi

Jo Hutchinson

Paul Bird

Caring and Compassionate Star

Denise Cowling

Ian Bleything

Lynn Hoyland

Volunteer of the Year

Ann and Marj

Butterfly Volunteers

Collaboration and Partnership Award

Annette Johnson

Missed appointments project group

100 Day Challenge Project Team

Team of the Year (Medical and Clinical)

B6

Emergency Department

Ward 24

Team of the Year (Clinical support and corporate staff)

Estates and Facilities Senior Management Team

IT Development Team

Recruitment

Star of the Year

All of the Trust’s monthly Star Award winners are invited to the event and the overall winner will be announced on the night.

The event is sponsored by various companies and organisations who have generously offered their support to help celebrate the local heroes of healthcare. These include:

NHS Professionals

Sodexo

Genesis Inventory Management

Pulse Outdoor Media

Sheffield Hallam University

University of Sheffield

Doncaster College

Nervecentre Software LTD

Healthwatch Doncaster

Stagecoach

Holt Medical

Fred Shaw and Co LTD

Lakeside Village

The ceremony takes place 20 September at the Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster.