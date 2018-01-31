Sheffield Hospitals named in the top three for healthier meals

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has been named as a top three NHS Trust excelling in healthy catering in the first ever catering for a healthier hospital top ten by Health Business magazine.

The Trust’s catering department, which is responsible for providing 40,000 meals a week to staff, patients and visitors across five adult hospitals and community sites, achieved the ranking after becoming the first NHS Trust in the country to achieve the Soil Association/Carbon Trust’s Green Kitchen Standard.

The team have already won a string of accolades for introducing a number of changes which have improved the quality and nutritional value of food and increased patient satisfaction scores.

These include a highly coveted Health Service Journal for ‘Improving Environmental and Social Sustainability’.

Key changes recognised by Health Business include: the introduction of new healthier menus in wards and dining areas, which were developed with direct input from patients, reducing waste from food packaging, training around 50 staff to freshly prepared food on site, with 75% of meals now produced from scratch on site, encouraging staff, patients and visitors to ‘rethink, reduce, reuse and recycle’ by establishing a network of trained healthy eating and sustainability champions, and revisiting existing relationships with food suppliers to ensure food was bought from ethical, sustainable and environmental sources.

Emma Wilson, Head of Catering, said: “This accolade is excellent recognition of the incredible amount of hard work that has gone on behind the scenes to make sure that we provide patients, staff and visitors with nutritious, good value and ethically sourced food. Not only has this improved patient satisfaction scores, but it has also reduced waste and the Trust’s carbon footprint, helping not just our staff, patients and visitors, but the wider community as a whole. We are very proud of all our achievements.”

To view the top ten healthier hospital Trusts visit Healthier Hospitals