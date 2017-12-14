Sheffield care home rated good by health and social care watchdog

A local care home in Sheffield, Bowden Lodge, was rated ‘good’ overall and in all care categories by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the health and social care watchdog.

In the report, following their inspection, CQC inspectors said: “People told us the staff were caring. One person told us, ‘The staff are nice and really friendly, the manager lovely’”. The CQC went onto say, “There was a relaxed atmosphere about the home… People were spoken to respectfully and we saw caring interactions between people and staff.”

The inspectors said: “People told us staff encouraged them to be as independent as possible. Staff we spoke to were enthusiastic about their jobs, and showed care and understanding for both the people they supported and their colleagues.”

Inspectors talked about how the home has a range of activities planned for their residents. They have regular karaoke, bingo and film nights, and the home owns a minibus so they can go on outings. A daytrip to Matlock has been arranged.

They spoke of how residents are encouraged to take part in your voice meetings so they can give any ideas they have for improvements. Alternatively, they can present suggestions individually.

Bowden Lodge is managed by Priory Adult Care, a division within the renowned Priory Group. The home supports people with mental health difficulties, and is located in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Gary Millard, Registered Manager, said: “I am really proud the fact that we have done so well in this recent inspection. It demonstrates the positive impact that we are having on the lives our residents, and the things we are doing to support them in developing their independence.”

Nicola Bales, Manager Director for the North, Scotland and Northern Ireland of Priory Adult Care, said: “This is a great site with an excellent staff team who do everything possible for the residents they support. This home will continue to pride itself in delivering high quality care.”