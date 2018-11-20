Quality health and care services in Doncaster are shortlisted for prestigious award

Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is amongst a small list of CCGs nationally that have been shortlisted to receive an award for its work to commission quality health and care services for the people of Doncaster.

Shortlisted for the Clinical Commissioning Award, Doncaster is one of five CCGs that will attend the annual Health Business Awards ceremony in London on 6 December.

Earlier this year, Doncaster CCG was rated outstanding for the second consecutive year by NHS England, as part of the annual CCG Improvement and Assessment framework inspections.

Doncaster CCG made the shortlist as a result of the creation of the Primary Care Extended Access service which went live earlier this year. Working with Primary Care Doncaster, the service has created an extra 640 appointments per week, which are available to all patients registered with a Doncaster GP practice.

The aim of the service is to:

improve access to routine general practice appointments and other related services

provide additional ‘same-day’ access to primary care services

improve links across the different parts of the wider urgent and emergency care system locally and

improve access for vulnerable people who struggle to access or engage with traditional general practice

The extra appointments provide a mixture of same day, pre-bookable and drop-in appointments. Saturday morning clinics are now taking place across four hubs in Doncaster. They provide routine appointments with GPs, nurses and Health Care Assistants.

First-2-Physio appointments are also available at Doncaster’s Same Day Health Centre, providing timely assessment and triage of musculoskeletal problems by a physiotherapist. Patients are now able to see a physiotherapist much quicker as a result of this new service.

Same day appointments are also available at the Same Day Health Centre, providing urgent appointments with a GP or Advanced Nurse Practitioner within 24 hours.

In addition, inclusion health drop-in clinics have resulted in improved access for vulnerable people who traditionally find it hard to access care.

Dr David Crichton, Chair of Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group said: “I am thrilled that Doncaster CCG has been shortlisted to receive this award and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff who work so hard across the CCG to commission new and enhance existing services and care pathways to improve outcomes and experiences for the people of Doncaster.

“Whilst we continue to work in partnership with many organisations and members of the public to co-design and co-implement services, there is more work to do and we are continually looking at ways to improve what we do even further.”

Over the next few months, the CCG and Doncaster Council will work closely together to design the first ever joint health and social care commissioning strategy in Doncaster.

This will build on the positive working relationships already in place between both organisations, as well as many others, to ensure local services meet the health and social care needs of local communities.

Both organisations will work with a range of organisations including Healthwatch Doncaster and local people to ensure the two year joint Commissioning strategy is both designed, published and regularly updated with the views of local people at the heart to influence local priorities.

This is just one example of how the CCG will continue to ensure it’s work and approach has the people of Doncaster at the very centre.