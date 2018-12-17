 New leisure centre officially opens offering courses for those in pain 

The brand new Axholme North Leisure Centre is now officially open.

Nestled behind the Axholme Academy on Wharf Road in Crowle, the new centre houses a 25m pool, 16 station gym, fitness studio, 3G football pitch and outdoor tennis and netball courts.

The Mayor of North Lincolnshire, Councillor John Briggs; Coun Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council; Isle M, Andrew Percy; Coun David Rose, cabinet member for Leisure; and Coun Julie Reed, ward member for Axholme North, were all present at the official opening which took place last Friday.

Throughout this month, Axholme North Leisure Centre will be running an introductory timetable and Isle residents can go in and speak to staff, take a tour of the centre, and make use of the facilities and taster classes.

After Christmas, Axholme North Leisure Centre will open in the New Year on January 2, 2019, with a brand new timetable of classes and activities for the whole community.

Coun Rose said: “It is fantastic to see this brand new centre open and very promising to hear that residents and community groups are already taking full advantage of having these state of the art facilities on their doorstep.

“Working closely with our existing Epworth Leisure Centre, we can double our leisure offer in the Isle and provide key sports, recreation and fitness facilities for communities when they want them most.

“Come along to the new centre throughout December to see the facilities for yourself and sign up before the New Year rush in January, when the centre will be fully open with a packed timetable of classes and activities.”

To complement the new leisure centre, the school’s sports hall has also had a makeover and will be available for community groups to hire outside of school hours.

To celebrate the opening of the new Axholme North Leisure Centre, we’ll be running some fantastic Health and Fitness membership offers for residents to look out for in January.

Health and Fitness members have access to all the facilities and classes at Axholme North, and at all our other sites across North Lincolnshire, including Epworth Leisure Centre, The Pods, Ancholme Leisure Centre, Baysgarth Leisure Centre, Riddings and Winterton.

You can now register your interest online for swimming lessons at Axholme North Leisure Centre.

Swimming is an important life skill and our Swimlincs learn to swim programme will ensure children and adults become confident and safe in water.

To register your interest and to find out more visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/swimlincs.

One of the first new activities added to the timetable for Axholme North Leisure Centre is the ESCAPE-Pain course for people living with chronic pain. The first of its kind in North Lincolnshire, the sessions aim to reduce pain, improve physical function and reduce depression by helping people understand their pain better and find activities that help them deal with it.

Find out more about ESCAPE-Pain, and other sessions at Axholme North Leisure Centre, by visiting www.northlincs.gov.uk/leisure.

You can also keep up to date with the latest offers, activities and events at Axholme North Leisure Centre by liking their page on Facebook.