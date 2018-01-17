MP raises issue of poor patient transport services

Isle MP Andrew Percy secured a debate in the House of Commons on the provision of patient transport services in northern Lincolnshire.

This debate follows Mr Percy being contacted by a number of his constituents who have raised concerns regarding the poor levels of service received from Thames Ambulance Service (TASL).

Commenting, Mr Percy said: “I decided to highlight this issue in Parliament as I had been continuously raising the complaints of my constituents with Thames Ambulance Service (TASL) but had not received any response from them.

“Constituents have been contacting my office to explain how they, and their loved ones, have found themselves being left stranded in cold temperatures by TASL. Often cases are reported on behalf of family members, as patients themselves are incapable or unable to raise it themselves. They raise their complaints with TASL but receive no response, which is why they then contact my office to seek answers on their behalf.

“However, TASL have not responded to any correspondence from my office, despite repeated and persistent chasing from my team. Without responses from TASL, I cannot offer any reassurance to constituents that service improvements are being considered or indeed that TASL recognise any flaws in their service.”

Graham Briggs, director of corporate services and workforce at Thames Ambulance Service Limited said: “TASL takes all complaints about our service very seriously.

“The mobilisation of new contracts always brings with it some start-up problems and TASL has acknowledged and apologised for poor patient experiences where and when they have occurred.

“During the period July 2017 to November 2017 the mobilisation of 4 contracts did lead to an increase in the number of complaints received and at times this was quite overwhelming.

“We have and continue to work our way through investigating and responding to all complaints.

“We are not aware of the lack of MP response cited in the House debate yesterday and we have not received any request from the MPs for individual discussions or meetings.”