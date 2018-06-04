Lindsey Lodge Hospice says thank you to volunteers

A charity-run hospice is celebrating the contribution of over 400 volunteers during Volunteers’ Week 2018 (June 1–7).

Lindsey Lodge Hospice benefits from over 50,000 hours of voluntary time spent supporting its patient care, retail and catering activities, so it is staging a series of special events and activities to show just how much it appreciates the support of its dedicated volunteers.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Volunteer Services Manager Nerissa Gallagher said: “Our volunteers are absolutely vital to the day to day running of our Hospice – without their help and support we wouldn’t be able to deliver our excellent patient care.

“Some people volunteer because they want to ‘give something back’, some want to learn new skills or develop existing ones. Others just enjoy being part of a team, meeting new people and making new friends.

“One thing they all have in common is they give their time and enthusiasm freely to take on roles they know make a huge difference.”

She added: “Every one of our volunteers will receive a thank you card which has been specially designed for them by renowned artist Dennis Nash, who is also one of our patients. They will also receive a lovely little ‘Proud to Volunteer’ pin badge to wear as a memento.

“They will also be entitled to a free cup of tea or coffee in our Hospice Cake Lounge, as well as at a number of generous local bakeries, tea rooms and restaurants in Ashby, Barton, Brigg, Messingham and Scunthorpe, so we hope they will treat themselves to a well-earned rest!”

The Burringham Road Hospice will also hold a long service lunch and volunteer forum during the week, and staff will be holding a cupcake bake-off competition judged by a group of volunteers, in addition to a special walk and pub-lunch and art workshop.

Nerissa added: “We’re incredibly fortunate in having a highly dedicated and active volunteering community, who generously give their time to us and Volunteers’ Week is a perfect opportunity for us to show them just how much we appreciate them!”

For more information about volunteering at Lindsey Lodge Hospice, please email Nerissa.gallagher@nhs.net, or visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk