Kick start your new year with a FREE NHS Health Check

With the new year just around the corner, Doncaster Council is urging residents to think about their health and get a FREE NHS Health Check to kick start 2018.

It can spot early signs and help prevent conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease or type 2 diabetes happening to you, which means you’ll be more likely to enjoy life for longer.

The NHS Health Check is your chance to get your free midlife MOT. For adults aged 40-74 without a pre-existing condition, it checks your circulatory and vascular health and what your risk of getting a disabling vascular disease is. Commissioned by the council’s Public Health team, NHS Health Checks are delivered locally in Doncaster by Hallcross Medical Service. they will be offering drop-in Health Checks on:

February 2, 10am–4pm, Lakeside Village Shopping Centre

January 15, February 5, 10am–4pm, Doncaster Council Civic Office One Stop Shop

January 25, and February 22, 12–7pm, St Catherine’s House, Balby