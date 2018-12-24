Help is at hand for anyone suffering from anxiety, stress, loneliness or sadness in South Yorkshire this Christmas

A health trust which provides a range of services across the borough to people experiencing difficulties with their mental health has issued the following advice for residents who may be experiencing more than just the winter blues over the Christmas period.

Matt Pollard, Rotherham Director of services for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “For some people the festive season brings increased levels of anxiety and stress, and for others it may intensify feelings of loneliness, sadness and isolation.

Help is at hand

“It’s important for people to know there is always someone to talk to and to seek help when it’s needed. In the first instance Rotherham residents should try and speak to their GP or out of hour’s ring the out of hours on call GP.

“In an emergency situation, where you, or someone you know has concerns about their immediate mental health, you should ring our Crisis Team on Rotherham 01709 302670.

“We also have specialist mental health staff, working in the Emergency Department at The Rotherham Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, who support the hospital staff and offer advice and support when people, both adults and children are admitted.”

Patients are offered a range of different support, depending upon the needs of the individual. This can include one-to-one support and counselling, group support and access to our Talking Therapies service via the website http://www.talkingsense.org/

Another alternative is calling The Samaritans free on 116 123. However, if anyone has actually harmed themselves they should attend Emergency Department immediately.

There are also a number of national helplines that offer support, a list of useful links can be found in the ‘Support and advice’ at http://www.rdash.nhs.uk