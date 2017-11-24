HEALTH: Stick with the exercise and get a great start to 2018

The dark nights are already around again, we’re all back off our holidays and it seems excuses to skip a gym session are coming hard and fast.

It starts with the whole… “skipping one session, won’t hurt” just like “oh one custard cream will by fine”, we’ve all been there, one custard cream will always turn into the whole packet, and one missed gym session can quite easily turn into a couple of weeks missed before you know it! Then after a couple of weeks missed, as Christmas is fast approaching, getting yourself back into it will always sound way easier in the new year (queue the New Year Resolutions)!

Come the New Year we promise you, you’ll have wished you’d made it slightly easier for yourself by putting a little bit of extra hard work in earlier.

Here’s our top 5 tips for sticking with it over the next couple of months and giving you self the best start to a great 2018:

1) Fail to Prepare. Prepare to Fail!

Make it a bit easier for yourself by always having your gym bag packed! It doesn’t take a lot of effort to chuck a t shirt, a pair of shorts, and a pair of runners in your car boot! Get your bag packed and keep it somewhere where you know it’ll be handy when your 50/50 whether you’re going to make a session! Trust us it’ll really help you push through and train!

2) Not If!

When you wake up in the morning don’t ask yourself ‘IF you’re going to train’. Always tell yourself ‘WHEN’. Assign a set 45 minutes to an hour of your day when you feel like you can get yourself either to the gym, or if that’s really not possible… just get yourself moving! But by making a set time to stick to, as apposed to allowing yourself to let other things creep ahead, you really will be optimizing your readiness for your session.

3) Headphones In. Excuses Out!

Sometimes we really do need a bit of an extra push that doesn’t always need to come from a Personal Trainer shouting at you. Sometimes getting a collection of your favourite songs will give you an extra reason to get your head down and get a session in. Gather together all your favourite songs, old and new, and get training

4) Bring a Friend!

You don’t always need to train on your own. By having a friend to meet up with a couple of times a week, you’ll be able to use each other as a bit of a push when you’re both feeling the winter months, and you’re not feeling up to training. You wouldn’t ditch your pal when you’re meeting up for a beer, hopefully it’s the same story when it comes to the gym.

5) Feel Good Factor

We’ve all experienced those days where we really don’t feel like getting out of bed. You feel like you’ve got 100 things going round in your head, you’ve got 23 jobs to do before 3 o’clock Friday, and to top it off Christmas is coming and the shopping hasn’t even been close being to started yet. One of the best ways to relieve a bit of stress and mellow yourself out a bit would be to sweat out your problems in the gym. The feel good factor you can obtain from sticking to a good training plan, really will help clear your head and help you tick off everything on what seems like a never ending list of jobs.

Take your time and make sure you still have fun along the way and remember it’s a hell of a lot easier to start a diet while you’re exercising then it is to start exercising while you’re on a diet.

This post is aimed at steering you away from some of the main excuses that can creep into your training in the run up to Christmas. Whether you’re already training now, or its something you’ve been meaning to get into. Starting now and not putting it back another second really could be the best step you’ve ever taken.

