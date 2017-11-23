Grandkids of Sheffield lung disease patient raise thousands for charity

The young grandchildren of a lung disease patient were so touched by the story of his care, they’ve raised thousands of pounds for the Sheffield Hospitals Charity backed group which has supported him.

Gordon Harrison, aged 60, from Dronfield, was diagnosed with chronic and progressive lung disease Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) five years ago, leaving him breathless and relying on a home oxygen supply.

His grandchildren, Chay (9) and Fallon (6) raised £2000 for Sheffield Hospitals Charity to help fund the Sheffield Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Support Group, which has supported Gordon and his wife Lynn throughout his diagnosis and care.

Gordon said: “At the start of my diagnosis my symptoms were easily manageable, but over time I have become more and more breathless, and I’m now on a waiting list for a lung transplant.

“The seriousness of the illness, its progressive nature and my long term prognosis has required lots of soul searching and management. I could not have done any of these things without the support of my wife Lynn, our family, our network of friends and the Sheffield Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Support Group.

“The group was formed so that patients can meet up together outside the hospital environment and share experiences of coping and living with the disease. It’s focussed on mutual support, learning and research. It ensures that everyone remains positive and can maintain the best quality of life - and it works!

“I could not be more proud of Chay and Fallon. The idea of doing something to help me and the support group was exclusively theirs. The last length of their epic swim marked a seminal moment for our family and one which we will never forget.”

Chay and Fallon’s mum, Cheryl, said: “The Sheffield ILD Support Group has been a great help to Gordon and my mum. It’s really important to have the opportunity to chat with other people who are, or have been, in a similar situation to yourself and who can provide practical advice and answer those difficult questions that only people who’ve been there can do.

“The kids decided to do a sponsored swim to try and raise money for their Grandad as they wanted to help him get better. They are both extremely close to Gordon and look up to him a great deal. We all share days out and holidays together.

“Chay swam 2km and Fallon swam 1.6km – the equivalent of 144 lengths. Neither of them had done anywhere near this distance before, we were amazed! They are little superstars and we’re so very proud of them.”

As well as Chay and Fallon’s fundraising, Jonathan Hardwick at Ryehill Wealth Management who is Gordon’s financial advisor, donated a further £2000, and an extra £1000 from other sources brought the total to £5000.

