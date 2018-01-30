Get up and glow at hospice walk

Take a walk on the bright side and raise much needed cash for a local charity.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is inviting people to step up to a challenge on Friday, July 6.

Its Glow Walk 2018 will take in a brand new 30,000 step route around Scunthorpe this year.

Hospice Fundraiser Sharon Tune said: “Our evening sponsored walks have been very well supported for over 10 years, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for us, so this year we’ve decided to launch a brand new theme and bring the start and finish line home to Lindsey Lodge, to celebrate the support of everyone involved.”

She added: “So many people have described our hospice as a beacon of light in our community, and we’re encouraging our walkers to wear something that glows, so we can spread a little Lindsey Lodge light around the streets of Scunthorpe!”

Registration costs £12,50 per person for the event and is open now to men and women of all ages. Young people aged 13 and over can enter, if accompanied by a responsible adult.

Everyone who registers before April 6 will receive a free Glow Walk 2018 T-shirt, which would normally cost £5, and will be entered into a prize draw to win a free Fitbit. Entrants will also receive packs including helpful hints and ideas to support them with their fundraising.

Sharon said: “Most people target 10,000 steps a day, so we’re asking people to challenge themselves to times this by three in one night. To help pace themselves for the main event, we’ve put in place three free optional training walks through April, May and June covering 5K, 10K and 15K steps, which are open to everyone who registers. They’ll also be a great opportunity to meet their fellow walkers.

“We’ll also invite them to join our very own Lindsey Lodge Hospice Strava club, so they can keep us all up to date with their training and activities.”

She added: “Lindsey Lodge celebrated its silver anniversary last year, and we’re now entering the next chapter of our hospice, so we’re hoping supporters – old and new – will step up and glow to the challenge and help us make the Glow Walk 2018 our most successful charity walk ever!”

For more information please email Sharon.tune@nhs.net, ring the fundraising team on (01724) 270835, or visit the website: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk