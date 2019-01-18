Financial help is available for people in Doncaster suffering from cancer

Free, cancer advice and support is coming to South Yorkshire between January 21-24.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the area, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

Macmillan bus and team

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

Cancer can impact all aspects of your life, not just your health. The team are highlighting issues around the financial impact of cancer. If you've been affected by cancer, your finances might not be your first thought, but many people are faced with extra costs they hadn't considered.

Macmillan research shows that four in five people with cancer are £570 a month worse off as a result of their diagnosis. This is often due to being unable to work and having increased costs such as travel to hospital or increased fuel bills.

Details of the visit:

Monday 21 January, High Street, Mexborough S64 9HR, 9am to 4.30pm

Tuesday 22 January, Outside Nationwide, Effingham Street, Rotherham S65 1AJ, 9am to 4.30pm

Wednesday 23 January, Howard Street (outside Halifax), Rotherham, S65 1JQ, 9am to 4.30pm

Thursday 24 January, Market Place (outside Primark) DN1 1LQ, 9am to 4.30pm

Wayne Priestley, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health.

“We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“When we visit South Yorkshire we’ll be on hand to answer any questions about cancer. Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).You can find out about Macmillan services near you at http://www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html