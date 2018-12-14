Father Christmas, his wife, and Rudolph call into Doncaster hospice  

Father Christmas flew into Doncaster’s St John’s Hospice to visit patients, their family, friends and staff.

Father Christmas, accompanied by Mrs Christmas and Rudolf, called in to hand out presents to patients and their loved ones who attended the Day Hospice’s Christmas Party.

Joanne Brooks, Day Hospice Sister, said: “Our patients have loved the visit and the fun afternoon, which included a sing song with entertainer Mark Coley. Our Day Hospice provides support throughout the year to terminally ill people and we wanted to bring some Christmas cheer to our patients and their families.”

The hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

Anyone wanting more information about the hospice should visit: http://www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk/