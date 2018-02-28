Doncaster volunteer going for a close shave

A volunteer is going for a close shave in a bid to get cash rolling in for Doncaster’s hospice.

Joe Threadgold, a volunteer driver at St John’s Hospice, is currently growing his beard ready for hospice hairdresser Carol Robinson to do the honours and remove it on March 7.

Carol has her electric trimmer at the ready – but in the meantime Joe is asking for sponsorship and to take part in a fund-raising ‘Guess the number of swipes’ Carol will need to remove his beard.

In the past Joe and his wife Jan have organised bingo events to fundraise for the hospice – but this year Joe fancied something different.

Joe said: “Jan and myself raise money for the hospice as it’s a local charity and my wife and I have known several people who have received care and treatment here. It’s a great local appeal, which supports local people. I’m now appealing for folk to sponsor me before I become clean shaven!”

Chris Smith, St John’s Hospice Appeal Fund-raiser, said: “Joe decided to do something different this year to raise cash for us. He will certainly look strange when his beard goes!”

Anyone wanting to sponsor Joe can call into the hospice reception and sign his sponsorship form, in addition to ticking the gift aid box where applicable to allow a further 25% to be claimed in tax.

Visitors can also have a go at the guessing game at the hospice reception.

The hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).