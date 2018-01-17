Doncaster Tai Chi for Health provides flexible and adjustable exercise routines that can be practiced by almost anyone.

Classes are on a one to one basis unless you are accompanied by a partner or in a small group, and are held in the evening, allowing those who are in full time employment time to join in. Referrals from physiotherapists and other health care professionals are accepted but recommend that you speak to your GP before commencing any kind of exercise. Class times are varied and adapted to individuals needs, classes are usually for an hour but again can be tailored to suit you. You will need to wear flat sole footwear and comfortable loose clothing. If your are interested in Tai Chi, contact 07476 424 411.