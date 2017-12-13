Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster Rugby League stars bring festive cheer to children’s ward

Doncaster Rovers Football Club and Doncaster Rugby League players have paid a visit to the Children’s Ward and Hospital School at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, bringing with them festive cheer and gifts for young patients.

Team members visited the wards on Monday 11 December to spread some Christmas spirit to youngsters who have to spend time in hospital on the run up to Christmas.

Jane Morgan, Assistant Headteacher at the Trust’s Hospital School, said: “On behalf of the Trust I’d like to say a huge thank you to Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster Rugby League for their generosity and taking time out of their busy schedule to visit the Hospital School and Children’s Wards at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“It’s such a lovely thing to do, especially when children are in hospital over the Christmas period, they miss out on all the parties and other festivities either at school or at home. Having the players come in is such a special experience – providing them with a much needed boost when they are poorly over the holiday season.”

During the visit the players handed out presents which were bought after a collection from Club Doncaster staff and a further donation was made by the players.

Following the visit, Rovers Club Captain, Andy Butler said: “It was great but also humbling to be able to spend time on the Children’s Ward. We had the opportunity to meet some amazing children and young people, their families and the staff, and it is humbling to see how something, that in so many ways is so simple, has such a big impact in putting smiles on faces. So a huge thank you to Jane and the team for the fantastic work they do, for showing us around on the day and making the visit possible.”