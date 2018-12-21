Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster RLFC players hand out gifts to sick children in hospital over Christmas

Players from Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster RLFC have paid their annual visit to the children’s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The team visits around Christmas every year to deliver presents to the children who are spending time on the ward over the festive period. This year, players brought miniature footballs, ideally sized for tots to kick, Lego and other gifts for the children.

Doncaster Rovers players during their visit to DRI

READ MORE: The perfect gifts to treat your dog this festive season

Andy Butler, Doncaster Rovers Defender, said: “It’s good to get out and to make a difference in the community and seeing the kids’ faces when we hand out presents is a highlight for us. We met some amazing children and their parents - some of them definitely more excited than their little ones! The footballs went down a storm with the kids as well so we might have even inspired the next generation of players.

“Thank you to the staff on the ward for the amazing work they do, for showing us around and for making the visit possible.”

Every year Club Doncaster staff, players and Club Doncaster foundation make a donation which the Trust uses to enhance the lives of the children on the ward and in the hospital school.

"Last year they bought new books, games, CDs and art supplies with the funds raised which are used to keep the children entertained and crafting in the hospital school. For children staying over in hospital this is essential as it means they don’t miss out on any academic or creative development they would have had at school.

READ MORE: The Christmas journey hotspots revealed - with up to three hour delays

Jane Morgan, Hospital School, said: “On behalf of the Trust I’d like to say a huge thank you to Doncaster Rovers and Club Doncaster Foundation for coming to the ward. It really does make Christmas that little bit more exciting for all the children here, especially when they are missing out on other festivities at school or at home. The chance to meet their sporting heroes is a special surprise which gives them a much needed boost!”

The team also presented two signed shirts to the ward, which were donated by one of the club sponsors, Eric Twiggs Food. The shirts will be framed and displayed on the ward.