Could you help in the future of children’s healthcare in Sheffield?

People from across South Yorkshire are being invited to play a part in the future of children’s healthcare by nominating themselves as governors at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Current and former patients aged 16-19 are encouraged to put their names forward for the crucial Patient Governor role which gives them the chance to share the views of young people with trust directors.

There are also eight positions available for members of the public representing areas around Sheffield as well as Doncaster and Rotherham.

Once elected, governors can play a key role in making sure views of members of the public are heard at the highest level of the trust.

Governors have the opportunity to find out more about how services run within the trust, visit hospital departments and quiz executives on the trust’s performance.

Patient Governor Sophie Lewis said: “I was inspired to become a governor because I have seen many changes over the past 19 years at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. I know first-hand how amazing the care is here. I am forever grateful to everyone for the time and effort given to improve Sheffield Children’s.”

Sarah West, from Rotherham became a governor after her son spent time at the hospital: “It’s great to be able to contribute to the trust to make sure that the needs of all South Yorkshire’s children are considered.”

If you are looking for a new challenge, can spare some time on a regular basis and want to make a difference to children’s lives, then becoming a Governor could be for you.

To read more about the role and find out whether you are eligible please visit https://www.sheffieldchildrens.nhs.uk/elections