Cash boost to help those in need in Doncaster become more active

A pioneering project to help people across South Yorkshire become more active has received a welcome cash boost.

Active Dearne is a pioneering project by Yorkshire Sport Foundation to help local people on a low income become more active and healthier and has won National Lottery funding from Sport England.

Help to move more

The charity has been awarded £365,000 funding as part of Sport England’s strategy to improve people’s health and mental wellbeing through sport and activity.

Sport England is funding a wide range of projects around the country, using varying approaches to help people to feel healthier, happier, more confident and able to cope with life’s pressures, or more connected to their families and communities.

Sport England research shows that a third of people in lower paid and routine jobs, are inactive, meaning they do less than 30 minutes of exercise that gets them slightly out of breath each week. Inactivity in people in lower paid, routine jobs is twice that of people on a high income in senior and managerial roles.

Active Dearne spans nine coalfields communities of Swinton, Wath, Hoober, Conisborough, Mexborough, Denaby, Goldthorpe, Bolton-on Dearne and Thurnscoe. It covers seven local authority wards and three local authority boundaries of Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster.

The project will work with community activists and deliverers, supporting them with training and development. It will also offer opportunities for new business start-ups that use sport and physical activity delivery to leave a sustainable legacy. Seven part-time Community Activators will be recruited locally to deliver and supporting activity, problem solve and encourage participation.

Active Dearne will also work with the Dearne Valley Landscape Partnership, adding value to their heritage lottery funded project to make the area more attractive and accessible to residents taking part in physical activity. This will allow better use of the community’s green and blue space, maximising opportunities for walking, cycling, orienteering, sailing and canoeing.

“We are proud to be leading this project," said Yorkshire Sport Foundation CEO Nigel Harrison. “This ambitious project aims to leave a lasting legacy for sport and physical activity across the Dearne Valley communities. “We are working with existing community organisations, groups, networks and leaders as well as employers, and we know physical inactivity will bring positive effects to the community, health and employment.”

Active Dearne is one of 34 projects to receive a share of £3.36 million in this latest round of Sport England funding specifically aimed helping people on a low income get active.