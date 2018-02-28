Big breakfasts guaranteed for Doncaster pupils

Breakfast is hearty and completely free for pupils at Marshlands Primary School in Doncaster, thanks to the launch of their new breakfast club.

Funding from General Mills UK and fresh bread from The Greggs Foundation allowed the club to be set up at the school, where all 60 of its pupils receive a free, nourishing start to the day.

The school will use donations to buy additional breakfast products that will give children a headstart.

The Greggs Foundation itself was established in 1999 and today runs more than 450 clubs in the UK, serving 29,500 school breakfasts every day. After a wholesome breakfast, children are better prepared for learning, with schools that participate in the schemes reporting improvements in behaviour.

Sarah Hall, executive headteacher at Marshlands, said: “We’re delighted that a company of General Mills’ stature is making it part of its objectives to help tackle food insecurity among the UK’s school children. The generosity of the breakfast club will have a hugely positive effect on the lives of the pupils attending here.

“A good breakfast is vital to ensure children can make the most of their time to learn, grow and develop, from both an educational perspective and a social one. We can’t wait to see the amazing results to follow.”

The breakfast club launch was attended by the Mayor of Doncaster along with representatives from General Mills UK and The Greggs Foundation, to see the initiative in action and speak to some of the pupils who benefit from it.

General Mills produces the Häagen Dazs, Nature Valley, Petits-Filous, Old El Paso and Liberté brands.

Its funding will enable the school to purchase enough products to feed pupils at the school every day for the next two years.