Appeal for parents who lose their babies reaches £100,000

An appeal to provide a bereavement suite at Scunthorpe hospital for families who lose their babies has reached the £100,000 mark.

The official charity for Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, The Health Tree Foundation (HTF) launched the £150,000 appeal in 2016 to create the new facility on the central delivery suite.

It will provide a quiet haven for mothers who give birth to a stillborn baby or for those who only have a short time to spend with their newborn.

The launch of the appeal for the suite followed the death of Lily Blow who was born at 36 weeks in the hospital back in December 2013, but sadly passed away after just eight hours after coming into the world due to complex medical problems.

Her devastated parents had the idea for the maternity bereavement suite appeal following their experience. Lily’s mum Melanie said: “I believe Lily came into the world for a reason and that is why I want to help other families that experience the pain I did on the day I lost my little girl.

“To see the appeal come so far from when my parents joint 60th Birthday helped kick start the appeal in March 2016 is incredible. It is thanks to HTF that my wish for this much needed suite is becoming more of a reality.”

Unfortunately Melanie and her family are not alone in their experience. The charity have had a number of families who have got involved in fundraising after losing a baby themselves. They have been involved in all kinds of events from 3 Peaks Challenge, John O’Groats to Lands End, charity football matches and a charity truck pull.

The appeal has been widely supported and has received fantastic backing from the local community. Now it has hit the £100,000 mark the charity can now begin the tender process and is looking for local building firms to help with the work.

HTF community champion Hayley Thompson said: “We want to take this opportunity to say huge thank you to our fantastic fundraisers and families who really have gone above and beyond to help us to reach this fantastic amount.”

“We still need people to fundraise for us so we can reach our £150,000 target.

“We know that nothing will ever take away the pain of losing a baby but the sooner we can create the suite, the better the facilities will be for parents at Scunthorpe General Hospital.”

If you would like further information about the appeal or would like to fundraise to help boost the appeal, please contact HTF community champion Hayley Thompson on 03033 305672 or email: hayley.thompson3@nhs.net.