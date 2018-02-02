HEALTH: How to stay well in winter

Winter is often the time that people tend to suffer with cold and flu symptoms, making life feel pretty miserable.

If you’re the type of person who does suffer a lot with these types of symptoms during winter, it could be sign that your overall health and vitality is low and that you need to boost your body’s natural defences.

HERE ARE 4 TIPS TO HELP YOU STAY WELL IN WINTER:

Check out your Vitamin D status. Vitamin D levels are super important when it comes to your immune system. Recent research advises that we should all supplement with Vitamin D between April and September, but my personal advice would be to supplement all year round. Organic meat and eggs will provide you with some Vitamin D but sadly, will still leave levels on the low side.

Look after your stress levels – stress has a negative impact on the immune system so making time for yourself is top priority. Make time for some exercise (outdoor exercise is great for building a strong immune system). Walking in nature is perfect for relieving stress and be sure to smile, laugh and have some fun daily.

Avoid processed foods and sugar – not only does sugar add inches to the waist line and increase our chances of lifestyle diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes, but too much sugar also has a negative impact on the immune system meaning that any infection you pick up could hang around for longer - sugar feeds bacteria, viruses and fungus too.

Eat whole foods to help boost your immune system.

Whole foods all the way – Eating a diet that is based around whole foods will really help to boost the immune system. Aim for a rainbow of colours on your plate, and ensure you get a good portion of the deep green leafy veggies like broccoli, spinach, sprouts, cabbage etc.

Eating a wide range of foods will ensure you get much needed vitamins and minerals to maintain health and increase your chances of fighting off infections before they take hold.

So, follow these simple tips and have a happy and healthy Winter!