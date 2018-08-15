'He has left our family broken,' Sheffield man says as brother is jailed for raiding family home

'I don't feel safe in my own home because of my own brother,' the brother of a prolific Sheffield criminal said, as he described the devastating impact his raid on their family home has had.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today (Wednesday, August 15), Recorder James Baird jailed Patrick Bailey, 34, for a range of offences committed between July 2017 and February 2018.

Among the offences committed by Bailey, of no fixed abode, was the theft of several items from his family home during a raid carried out on July 29 last year, including priceless guitars that had once belonged to his late grandfather.

In an emotional victim personal statement read out in court by Bailey's half-brother, who he assaulted during the raid, he described the devastating impact his actions had had on their whole family.

"He has left our family quite broken," said the man, adding: "I was shaken. I don't feel safe in my own home. I don't feel safe in my own home because of my own brother."

The court was told how their mother, who suffers from anxiety and panic attacks, had been left with post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of the raid on their home.

Prosecutor, Eddison Flint, told the court that the family managed to locate three stolen guitars at a branch of Cash Converters, but said the majority of items, which had a combined value of several thousand pounds, were not recovered.

In addition to stealing from the family home, Bailey also took his step father's car without permission a few days later, the court heard.

During Bailey's spate of offending he also burgled a number of commercial premises including PP News in Crookes; the Aagrah restaurant in Leopold Square, Sheffield; the Cheese and Wine Emporium in Bakewell, Derbyshire and Scarborough Lifts in Burniston, North Yorkshire.

Bailey pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, theft, common assault, possession of a bladed article, taking a vehicle without consent, driving whilst disqualified and possession of cannabis at an earlier hearing.

James Gould, defending, told the court that Bailey had a range of mental health problems including schizophrenia, which, he said, were 'no doubt' exacerbated by his drug misuse.

"Perhaps by his guilty pleas, preventing his family from having to give evidence [in court] it's some small demonstration of remorse," said Mr Gould, adding: "As you can see, he's struggling with emotions of shame for bringing these offences on those who were doing their best to cope with him."

In addition to sending Bailey to prison, Recorder Gould also granted restraining orders requested by members of his family.

He told Bailey: "Whatever your impressions of your family, it is clear to me that they have only ever offered you their full support. You regrettably cannot see that because of your drug use, and no doubt, mental health issues."