Have you seen missing Doncaster pensioner?

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Doncaster man.

Eric Horsefield, aged 71, is missing from Coniston Court in Mexborough.

Eric Horsefield.

He was last seen at Nat West Bank on High Street, around noon on Thursday.

Police are treating him as being at high risk due to his age and vulnerabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.