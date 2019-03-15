Harry Kane sends young Spurs fan video message after Sheffield hospital bed singing video goes viral

A father's touching video of his ill son singing along to a football song from his Sheffield hospital bed has led to messages of support from well-wishers worldwide - including England star Harry Kane.

Tottenham fan Harry Pankhurst, eight, has been in Sheffield Children’s Hospital for three weeks after picking up an infection that got into his shunts, which he needs to drain fluid off his brain. He faces another month of treatment before he can leave.

His father, Stuart, posted a video of Harry singing club favourite 'Glory, Glory Tottenham Hotspur' on Twitter, and quickly got over 35,000 likes, retweets and comments - including from supporters of rival clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea.

But best of all for Harry was a video sent by Kane and Spurs captain Hugo Lloris in a private Twitter direct message.

In the clip, Kane, 25, said: 'We've seen your video, huge inspiration. So I wish you all the best. Keep going. I hope to see you soon.'

Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris sent Harry Pankhurst a get well message. (Photo: Panky80/Twitter/PA).

Harry was born premature at 26 weeks and diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid on the brain, which required him to have shunts fitted to drain the fluid.

If untreated, hydrocephalus can be fatal due to increased pressure compressing the brainstem, which is responsible for regulating heart rates and breathing.

The current infection got into his shunts when he was being treated in hospital for appendicitis, forcing them to be removed.

Mr Pankhurst said: 'Harry was subdued and sleeping all the time. He has an Alexa at home which he asks to play "Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur".

'When I played him the song in hospital he started singing with a smile on his face. It is the most we have seen him interact and smile in a while.

'The video message from Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris made him very happy. It has put the biggest smile on his face and even made his twin brother cry as he's a massive spurs fan and was so happy for his brother.'

Mr Pankhurst, of Reepham, near Lincoln, added: 'The amount of people messaging, different football fans and some who don't even like football. It has been absolutely incredible.'