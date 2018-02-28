Hardy Sheffielders dig out ambulance stuck in snow

Hardy Sheffielders braved the freezing conditions to help dig out an ambulance stuck in the snow.

Residents came to the aid of the ambulance - which was believed to be carrying patients - after it became wedged in on Thorpe House Road, Norton Lees, this morning.

A witness uploaded a picture to Twitter showing people with shovels in hand at the scene. Residents also told how the Edale Mountain Rescue Team also attended to give assistance.

Steve Ryszka, who lives close by, described the road as 'virtually impassable to all but four wheel drive vehicles.'

He added: "Residents tried their best to help by clearing snow and fetching grit from a grit bin at the top of the road.

"However the ambulance had to abandon the attempt and reversed down the road possibly with a view to attempting Lees Hall Avenue which has an easier gradient.

Stuck ambulance.

"At this point I left the window to continue other things I was doing. Then after about five or ten minutes I heard movement on the road and opened the window to see a large Edale Mountain Rescue Team vehicle towing the NHS ambulance up the road easily."

Sheffield is bearing the brunt of the so called Beast from the East blizzard today.

The ambulance receives some assistance.