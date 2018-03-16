Happy Mondays announce summer date at Doncaster Racecourse

Legendary party band the Happy Mondays are to perform a huge outdoor summer concert at Doncaster Racecourse.

Racegoers will be in for a night of 24 hour party people fun as the 'Madchester' band announced a date after racing at Town Moor on May 19.

Formed in 1980 in Salford, with Shaun Ryder on lead vocals, the Happy Mondays were an important part of the Manchester music scene.

Their album ‘Pills ’n’ Thrills and Bellyaches went platinum in the UK selling more than 350,000 copies, putting the band firmly on the map as one of the most influential bands to come out of the UK in the early 1990s with hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro making them a must see live act.

Tim Banfield, executive director at Doncaster Racecourse, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Happy Mondays to Doncaster for our May Music Live event.

“This will be a fantastic afternoon of racing followed by a great evening of lively music which is sure to get people dancing.

“With hits including ‘Wrote for Luck’, ‘Step On’ and ‘Loose Fit’ Happy Mondays will transport people back to that 90s vibe.”

In the summer of 2015, the band played several UK festivals as well as shows in Japan, Hong Kong and China.

Frontman Shaun Ryder said: “We're performing better than ever and I love getting together with the band, blasting out all our great tunes we've made together over the decades. It's gonna be great.”

Bez, the group’s dancer and percussionist, added, “Just as I thought it was all over, the party's starting again. Look forward to seeing you all.”

Ironically, Black Grape, the band Ryder formed after the Happy Mondays, infamously split up just yards away from Doncaster Racecourse - after a bitter backstage bust-up at the nearby Dome in 1997.

The show was pulled at the eleventh hour and led to the demise of the group, whose hits included Reverend Black Grape and Kelly’s Heroes.

Tickets costing from £28 are available from Wednesday March 21 at 10am from www.doncasteracecourse.co.uk or 01302 304200.