Grief over loss of popular Owls fan

Tributes have continued to pour in to a Sheffield Wednesday fan who died after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest in Barcelona where he was celebrating his 50th birthday.

South Yorkshire's football world has united in grief to mourn the loss of Mark Hague, who died after watching Barcelona v Valencia at the Nou Camp stadium on Saturday, February 2.

Mark with his daughter Molly.

Fans from clubs across the area have taken to The Star's Facebook page to pay tribute to him.

Antony Abbott posted: “RIP, football has no colours.”

Steven Ward said: “I only knew mark from interactions on Twitter as an owl with similar taste in music to myself, seemed like a really nice guy.

“RIP Mark, thinking of his family at this terribly sad time.”

Peter Rose added: “RIP from a fellow football fan.”

Nicky Ward said: “Condolences to the family, RIP from a blade.”

Alison Elmore posted: “Very sad news, my thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

His friend Richard Greaves said: "He left the Nou Camp and was on his way back to his hotel when he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest by all accounts.

"It's all been very sudden and it's hit us all like a sledge hammer. It's just so shocking for us all to come to terms with.

“He was a fantastic guy with a wide network of friends who are all now heartbroken.

“With the response on social media, I am now beginning to realise just how many lives he touched."

The dad-of-one was visiting the Spanish city with his wife Alison and would have turned 50 the following Monday.

Known as 'Haggis' to his friends, he was a director of a Mexborough-based roofing merchants.

The Kimberworth man leaves his wife Alison and 19-year-old daughter Molly.

The funeral details are yet to be announced.