Get help in starting up a group or activity in Sheffield

Start Up is a project that supports older people to launch activities, events or groups in their local community.

Over three years it has supported over 35 people, and reached 350 through many different groups and activities around the city.

The project helped Catherine start a drop-in café in the building where she cleans. Over a dozen people attend, glad of the chance to chat and meet others.

Through the process Catherine herself gained confidence to help others start activities such as a knitting group.

“I really enjoyed doing this and meeting new people in Burngreave. I like to help people and offer advice,” she said.

Each beneficiary of the project gets one to one support from Ignite Imaginations and up to £200 towards the costs of their activities.

Following a bereavement Sheila wanted to get involved in her local community, helping people who are isolated and those with dementia. With support she was able to run a Christmas party, using the funding to pay for entertainers.

She said: “It’s been brilliant, I’ve really enjoyed putting this on for everyone.”

Ignite also supports Sporting Memories groups in sheltered housing schemes and libraries such as Parson Cross. The groups bring men over 50 together to talk about sport, or other shared interests. Groups have created scrap books, run quizzes and been on trips, including archery sessions, crown green bowling and greyhound racing.

Two new groups are looking for members. One on Thursdays at Woodhouse Library, 3 Skelton Ln, S13 7LY from 10-11.30am and another at the Sheffield Transport Sports Club, Greenhill Main Road, S8 7RH on alternate Mondays, from 1-3pm.