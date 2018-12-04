Gentle giant husky dogs bring peace and tranquillity to dementia patients in Doncaster

We all love a bit of magic at this time of year but an independent care home group has unlocked the magic animals can bring, all year round, by welcoming a group of husky dogs and their owner to therapy sessions with its residents.

Trust Care Ltd, a privately-owned group of care homes that provides specialist nursing and dementia care to people in South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, has seen the positivity and wellbeing that interaction with the gentle dogs has brought to many of its residents.

Trust Care Staff with Thera

“Adrian and his huskies Stormy, Thunder, Thor and Binny-Boo have touched the hearts of so many of our residents and staff members with their regular visits and it is especially amazing to see the reactions that these dogs get from our residents with dementia,” said Andrew Savage Director Trust Care Ltd. “They really do bring peace and tranquility to the home whenever they visit; they are just such gentle giants who are so loving.”

Known across the UK and indeed the globe, Therapy Huskies is owned by Adrian Ashworth who founded the company after his four huskies behaved very differently when his father and his partner’s father were both diagnosed with dementia.

“Our wonderful huskies show such empathy and intuition towards people with dementia and those who require nursing care and the smiles that they bring to people’s faces is so rewarding,” said Adrian Ashworth founder Therapy Huskies. “Visiting the homes owned by Trust Care is always a pleasure; we receive such a warm welcome and leave knowing that our four legged friends have made us proud once again.”

The dogs who travel across the country to visit day centres, children’s wards and therapy clinics are continuing to prove the health and wellbeing benefits delivered be interaction with canine friends.

“It has long been a popular fact that dogs can provide great comfort to humans, either just as family pets or in the health care sector,” said Andrew. “We constantly strive to ensure all our residents have new experiences that are enjoyable and purposeful and discovering the work that Adrian and his dogs do has definitely been one of our biggest hits. “

In addition to visits by the huskies Trust Care has created memory rooms, themed areas and has a packed schedule of events at each of its homes for residents to enjoy, alongside the highest levels of care and dedication from their teams.

Trust Care has seven homes across the South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire region offering, residential, nursing and specialist dementia care. Further details can be found by visiting www.trustcare.co.uk. Therapy Huskies can be contacted by visiting www.therapyhuskies.co.uk