GALLERY: Sunshine fun time at Luddington Gala

Residents turned out in force for the annual Luddington Gala and the sun shone down on everyone.

The event was opened by Councillor Julie Reed and the retiring queen Tia Frost handed over her crown to seven-year-old Freya Lindley.

Freya was ably supported by the gala king Jenson Lewis Lefley, aged 4, and attendants Sofia Lindley, aged 5, and Emily Rogers, aged 6.

Music was provided by local duo Donimo and the bar was run by Ron Hind.

Attractions includedJosh Ball from Lincoln Owl Rescue, a best dressed dog contest, egg throwing, fair rides and a visit by the area’s constabulary.