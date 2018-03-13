Future of Walkley Festival in doubt

A popular festival designed to celebrate community spirit in Walkley is facing the axe.

For the last 16 years Walkley Festival has attracted crowds every summer to enjoy a fortnight of art exhibitions, community walks and live music at various venues across the suburb.

Nick Selwood playing at the festival in 2013.

But the future of the event hangs in the balance as the organisers need more people to help them to run it.

They have now issued a desperate appeal on Facebook and Twitter for more volunteers to come forward and ensure the festival has a future.

The appeal read: "There is a very real possibility that Walkley Festival will not take place this year due to a shortage of volunteers.

"We are particularly looking for someone to prepare our programme.

"If you are able to help please get in touch.

"Don’t let our lovely, local festival die out!"

The event usually runs for about two weeks in June and July.

Last year's festival saw visitors enjoy a range of stalls, craft sessions and children's activities at a number of venues from the library to the community centre.

There was also organised walks and more unusual pastimes such as clog dancing and long sword dancing.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact festival organisers by email at walkleyfestival@gmail.com