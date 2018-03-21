Fund launched in memory of tragic Doncaster Knights player hits £4,000

A fund set up following the tragic death of a Doncaster rugby union star has raised £4,000 in just a matter of weeks.

Doncaster Knights star Ian Williams, 27, died after collapsing during a training session - and his sister Helen set up a crowdfunding appeal in his memory to raise cash for a number of good causes.

The JustGiving page has seen donations pour in and currently stands just short of £4,000.

She said: "Ian was well respected and liked by all his teammates, and will always be remembered with much affection.

“We feel it is both fitting, and of some small comfort, to establish something in his name that will not only commemorate his life, but create some sort of lasting legacy that recognises the impact he had on those around him.”

Prop forward Ian, who joined the club last summer from Rotherham Titans, collapsed on February 20 and despite the best efforts of his teammates and the emergency response team, he could not be resuscitated.

Helen added that his parents Pippa and Phil are still coming to terms with his death and added: "We continue to be overwhelmed by the love and support from all corners of the globe.”

The Williams family are hoping to start a foundation in Ian’s memory and by raising £5,000 they are able to obtain charitable status.

