Fugitive Deputy Lord Mayor of Sheffield still on the run

The fugitive Deputy Lord Mayor of Sheffield is still on the run after giving his hunters the slip.

Councillor Magid Magid is one of several contestants featuring in Channel 4 reality show Hunted - and the third episode of the latest series is to air to tomorrow, updating viewers on his progress.

He went on the run from a team of expert hunters last year and viewers have been watching his bid to remain untraced for 25 days, while being hunted by an elite team of 30 hunters, drawn from some of the world’s best investigators and led by former Scotland Yard detective chief Peter Bleksley.

The hunters are equipped with sniffer dogs, drones, helicopters and Scotland Yard technology.

Turning his back on home comforts to go on the run, Coun Magid and other contestants are each given a bank card with access to £100 and a cameraman who discreetly follows their every move.

They must avoid CCTV, ATMs and phone calls in a bid to remain untraced for 25 days and win a share of £100,000.

Coun Magid, a member of the Green Party, has represented the Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward since May 2016.

In the first episode, he was seen running into a branch of Subway in Manchester as the hunters moved in but managed to give them the slip by getting a decoy to pose as him.