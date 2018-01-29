Free blood pressure check

High blood pressure affects one in three adults in the UK and if left untreated, it can lead to heart problems, strokes and damage to other vital organs.

It’s crucial to be aware of the risks and how you can reduce them.

LloydsPharmacy stores across the borough are amongst those offering free blood pressure checks.

A member of the trained pharmacy staff will take your blood pressure in the privacy of a consultation room. Your result will be explained to you and you will be offered any advice and support needed to manage your blood pressure.

The check-up will only take a few minutes, but a staff member will take as long as required to answer any questions you have.

If appropriate, you may be referred you to your doctor.

To book an appointment or find out more information visit your local branch or www.lloydspharmacy.com/en/info/blood-pressure-testing