Fountain set to return at well known Doncaster beauty spot

A fountain is set to be installed again at the centre of the lake in one of Doncaster's best known parks.

For years Askern Lake, next to High Street, Askern, boasted a fountain water feature - but several years ago the equipment broke down.

It was taken away with hopes that Doncaster Council may be able to repair it.

But after no fix could be arranged, officials at Askern Town Council have decided to splash out around £7,500 on a new replacement for the fountain.

Town council chairman Francis Jackson said: "We used to have a fountain in the lake that was provided by Doncaster Council. It broke and was taken away.

"Due to the various financial limitations in recent years, it has not been possible to replace it. So at the town council this week funding was approved for a new fountain. We will be asking Doncaster Council to come and fit it, with an electrician to attach the wires.

"There will also be lighting gas part of the fountain, and it should be nice feature in the town in the evenings."

He said the fountain would be purely ornamental

It is not the only plan currently in place to improve the lake at present.

The town council is also looking to bring in fishing pegs for anglers on the banks the the rivers.

The small piers would be intended to free up space next to the water and reduce the likelihood of pedestrians or families with push chairs bumping intoanglers on the banks of the lake.

Mr Jackson said he was hopeful that the pegs would be in place in the next couple of months.