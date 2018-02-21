Founder of well-known Doncaster fashion store dies

The founder of one of Doncaster's best known designer fashion boutiques has died at the age of 66.

Tony Robinson, founder of Robinsons of Bawtry, died on Monday, surrounded by family and friends.

Tony was a familar face in Doncaster.

Mr Robinson, who lived in Bawtry, founded the boutique more than 30 years ago and remained a popular, larger than life character in the market town where he could regularly be seen enjoying a coffee and a chat.

Russell Jones, the current owner of Robinsons of Bawtry and lifelong friend paid tribute and said: “It is with much sadness that we had to say our goodbyes to Tony, many years earlier than anyone hoped.

"It has always been, and will remain, an honour to carry on the legacy of his store and also the amazing fundraising work that he has done over the years through the Robinsons charity fashion show that he established.”

Created by Tony in memory of his first wife Jeanette who died from cancer, the fashion show has raised over £350,000 since its inception over 25 years ago.

Andy Longworth, friend and Bawtry business owner said “Tony was a true friend; a gentleman who had a fantastic sense of humour and a zest for life.

"It is an incredibly sad time and I shall miss him but will always look back fondly on the good times we had.”

The Bawtry boutique has occupied the same spot in South Parade since 1986 and sells clothes from a string of top designers, including Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Armani, Mulberry and Michael Kors.

He sold up the shop in 2009.

Tony was a well known figure in the fashion industry since having opened ‘43’ boutique in Doncaster in the ‘70’s before Robinsons of Bawtry and then Olivers in the Victoria Quarter in Leeds.

His funeral service will take place at 1pm at St Nicholas Parish Church, Bawtry on Friday, March 9 followed by a celebration of his life afterwards at Ye Olde Bell Hotel, Barnby Moor.