Former South Yorkshire football star kicks off career as financial advisor after being ripped off during playing days

A former South Yorkshire football star has kicked off a new career as a financial advisor - and hopes he will be able to help stop others being ripped off after losing money during his playing days.

Former Rotherham United and Barnsley striker Daniel Nardiello, who retired from the game last year, has taken up a new role for Manchester based Klipp Wealth Management.

And after falling foul of bad financial advice during his own career, Nardiello says he wants to pass his experience on to other players, including one of his former clubs Bury, who will be employing his services.

He said: “When I was younger I received some bad advice from a financial advisor and lost a large amount of money. Since then I’ve taken a keen interest in where my money goes and how it’s looked after.

“I am passionate about offering young professional athletes sound financial advice and will be working with the club to support the playing and coaching staff to try to prepare them for life after football."

He said: “I still wanted to be involved in football and I can in this job.

“It’s fantastic being in and around the club again. It gives me an opportunity to still be a part of the game and work with local businesses and the lads at the club.

“It’s good for me and good for the club because they have an ex-player around who can give advice to the younger lads.

Nardiello scored 31 goals for Barnsley in 122 appearances between 2004 and 2008 and later scored 23 goals in 45 games for Rotherham United.