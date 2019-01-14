Former Sheffield United star Marcus Bent declared bankrupt

Former Sheffield United striker Marcus Bent has been declared bankrupt.

The one-time Blades ace, who was reportedly pocketing £1 million a year at his peak, has fallen from grace since his playing career ended.

Marcus Bent in action for Sheffield United

Public records show the 40-year-old has been forced to declare himself bankrupt in the High Court.

The moves comes a few years after he avoided jail after being tasered by police during a drug-fuelled stand-off with officers.

He was arrested after charging at police clutching a meat cleaver and was handed a suspended sentence after admitting affray and possession of cocaine.

He appeared in court a year later – again for cocaine possession – and was fined.

Bent, who also played for Everton, Leicester and Crystal Palace and a string of other clubs during his career,

The bankruptcy notice confirms that the Bent, who resides in both Manchester and Surrey, is now retired from playing the sport professionally.

The petition, filed last September, was granted on January 2.

He arrived at Bramall Lane from Port Vale in October 1999 for £375,000.

He became the Blades’ top scorer in 1999–2000 with 15 league goals in 32 appearances, including a hat-trick past West Bromwich Albion in a 6–0 thrashing at Bramall Lane but was sold to promotion chasing Blackburn Rovers for £2 million in November 2000.

He made a brief return to United in the 2010-11 season, making ten appearances during a loan spell from Birmingham City.