Former Sheffield United star calls for armed police at football matches after Jack Grealish attack

A former Sheffield United star has said he wants to see armed police officers at football matches after Aston Villa star Jack Grealish was attacked during a game.

Former Blades ace and ex-Wales international David Cotterill says armed officers should be drafted in in the wake of yesterday’s incident which saw Grealish struck in the face by a Birmingham City supporter.

David Cotterill

“It’s a disgrace; very dangerous for the players because the pitch invader could have had a weapon or anything really, we need to stamp down on this as soon as possible,” he told BBC Radio Wales.

“The guy who ran on the pitch has gone there to cause havoc, not watch the football.

“We need more security. I am not condoning guns at games but if the police are going to be armed, I think that is the way forward.

“It needs to be top-end stuff, the players need protecting more than anything else.

“Otherwise we are heading back to where we were years ago with giant fences… and that isn’t good for anyone who wants to enjoy the game.”