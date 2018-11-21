Former Sheffield Star reporter injured in hit-and-run backs road safety campaign 

A former Sheffield Star reporter who was left badly injured in a hit-and-run crash is today urging drivers to be more careful when sharing the road with cyclists.

Rachael Clegg was cycling home to Millhouses when she was struck from behind by a taxi in Pinstone Street, city centre, which then left the scene.

Rachel Clegg.

The collision knocked her over the front handlebars and she needed five months off work due to hospital treatment needed for a head injury, fractures to her jaw, cheekbones and left wrist.

The crash happened more than five years ago in September 2013 but the incident left the now 38-year-old with psychological scars and the strain of it caused Rachael to leave her job at the Sheffield Star.

She relived the horrific crash today to highlight how drivers must be careful when sharing the road with cyclists as part of Road Safety Week, which runs from November 19 to 25.

Said Rachael: “I felt a jolt behind me and quickly realised what was happening. As I was propelled forwards over the handlebars I fell face first into the pavement, landing on my head and face.

“Initially it felt as if my teeth had been knocked out in the fall. Then I realised that my jaw was disconnected. A passer-by rushed over and I recall apologising because there was so much blood.”

She added: “I was in a complete state following the crash, as my jaw was wired and I needed help with everything from washing to dressing. My parents even had to liquidise food so that I could eat.

“There was a clear lasting physical impact, but one thing I really struggled with was the psychological effects of what happened. Following the crash I was very tearful, struggled with concentration and also became forgetful. All of this also led to an impact on my mood too.

“It was just an incredibly difficult time and it highlights just why road users need to do what they can to keep cyclists safe on the roads. People travelling on two wheels can be very vulnerable and everyone has a duty to put safety first.”

Following hospital treatment, she went to stay with her parents in Rochdale before eventually moving back to Sheffield.

But she felt she had to give up her job at the city’s newspaper as the demands of it were too much as she tried to overcome her injuries. She is now an art director and designs calendars.

Following the collision, she instructed law firm Irwin Mitchell to help her gain access to the specialist rehabilitation and therapies she required as part of her recovery.

Rachel Cox, specialist serious injury lawyer at the firm, said: “Road Safety Week is an important time to reflect on the responsibility that all of us have to keep ourselves and others safe from harm on the road.

“This year’s theme is an important reminder that those on two wheels can be at particular risk, so it is vital that motorists do what they can and remain vigilant.”