Former Sheffield pub set for auction sale  

A former Sheffield pub is set to be sold off at auction later this month.

The Frecheville in Birley Moor Crescent, Frecheville, is up for sale with a guide price of £30, 000.

The Frecheville. Picture: Google

It is set to go under the hammer at an auction run by Mark Jenkinson and Son at The Platinum Suite, Bramall Lane, on Tuesday, February 26, at 2pm.

