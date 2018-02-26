Former Saxon star set to headline Mexborough's answer to Glastonbury this year

Mexborough is set to put up its answer to Glastonbury in the spring.

Arrangements have been put in place to stage the first Mexborough Music Festival in the town on May 27.

Acts have been arranged for the festival which include Oliver Dawson Saxon, including Graham Oliver, founding member of the 1980s heavy metal band Saxon, as a high profile headliner, as well as a number of other locally based performers.

The event is in support of the youth club in Mexborough where Graham first picked up a guitar.

Sean Gibbons, one of those involved in organising the event, said: "There will be about 12 to 15 acts , as well as other entertainment such as a fun-fair.

"We think that it will be a good, fun, family day.

"It has been done on the back of the success of the Conisbrough Music Festival, which has done so well there. It is based on other festivals that have gone down well recently."

The festival will be at Mexborough Athletic Sports Club, and will include local bands, performing free of charge.

The event is being supported by local business including Mezza Pizza who have funded the hire of the main stage and sound system.

Tickets start at £5. The bands will include Oliver Dawson Saxon, So Long Astoria, The Zephels, Hobbies of Today, The Inspectors, The SBS Blues Band, Rumblestrip and Phoenix

Profits from the event will fund the youth work of Mexborough Community Campus through both the Youth Centre and Junior Sports at Mexborough Athletic Sports Club.

Tickets are on sale through the Festivals Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/Mexborough-Music-Festival-1901526300173725/ and will be on direct sale from local outlets nearer the date.

Mexborough Youth Club was returned to Mexborough Miners Welfare by Doncaster Council to be run for the benefit of the local Community.

The Youth Centre now operates as a Community Centre providing a youth club plus rehearsal space for many of the bands performing at the music festival. Money has been secured to run additional youth projects focusing on identifying and developing music talent in the young people of the town.