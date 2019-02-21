A popular former Doncaster school teacher and deputy headteacher has died at the age of 71 after a long illness.

Gerald Helme, who worked at both Campsmount School and Don Valley High School, died earlier this month.

Mr Helme died at the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract on February 9 following a long illness, an obituary said.

He was a teacher at Campsmount in Norton and a deputy head at Don Valley in Scawthorpe.

An obituary described him as the 'beloved husband of Joan, loving father of Ruth, Sarah and Catherine and a dear grandfather of Imanol and Olivia.’

The funeral service will take place on March 7 from 1.30pm at St Mary’s Church, Badsworth, followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.