Former Doncaster Rovers star lines up job as President of Senegal

Controversial former Doncaster Rovers star El Hadji Diouf has hinted that he would like to become president of his home country Senegal.

The former player announced last year that he wanted to become and MP in the country - but after former fellow footballer George Weah became President of Liberia, he is setting his sights a bit higher.

He admitted being inspired by Mr Weah and said: "I am looking after myself and my family. For many years I use to think about football but I have a new career and it is a political career.

“I have taken the decision to do politics because I have people waiting for me to change things in my country and I am ready to do that because I want to be the solider of the youngsters."

Last year Diouf revealed he had scrapped plans to go into management because a career in politics is more appealing to him.

He said: "My future is defined. In the next two years I will be joining politics, because I know from that point I can change a lot in football.

"I have a lot of passion for politics, and I have people in Senegal who are mentoring me.

"That is the future for me, because a lot of Senegalese people are able to listen to me.

"I took high-level coaching courses, but decided not to continue since I have better plans on things I want to do.

"But I am always available to advise my team whenever called upon."

Diouf scored six goals in 22 appearances for Rovers during the 2011-12 season and was linked with a series of controversial incidents during his playing career in England.