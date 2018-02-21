Former Doncaster office block goes up in flames in arson attack

An old Doncaster office block went up in flames last night in an arson attack.

Yobs are being blamed for sparking the blaze at a former workplace in Milton Walk, Hyde Park, at 7.40pm.

Firefighters from three Doncaster stations spent nearly two hours tackling the blaze.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the blaze caused damage to 'office equipment' inside the building, which was derelict.

Elsewhere, arsonists set fire to a pile of litter in Pontefract Road, Lundwood, in Barnsley at 7.10pm. Firefighters from Cudworth dealt with the blaze.

Yobs also set fire to grassland in Greens Road, Dunsville in Doncaster at 8pm. Thorne firefighters spent 30 minutes putting the fire out.

Arsonists were responsible for setting fire to a wheelie bin in Easter Avenue, Arbourthorne, at 8pm. Birley Station firefighters put the blaze out.