Former Doncaster councillor receives highest honour for his tireless charity and voluntary work

Doncaster resident and former Councillor Tony Sockett has received a Freedom of the Borough Award for his tireless charity and voluntary work and years of public service.

The accolade is the highest honour that a local resident can receive and recognises their achievements and work in the Doncaster community.



A former teacher and youth worker, Tony has always worked to promote the borough and its residents. He was also the council’s Assistant Director of Leisure Services where he promoted youth work, sports development and culture services.



Upon retirement he maintained his engagement in a variety of voluntary activity and subsequently served as a Councillor for 11 years where he continued to promote the importance of leisure and community engagement throughout his term of office. He served as Civic Mayor from 2007-2008.



Whilst retired from local politics, Tony continues his commitment to voluntary work with the Bentley Area Community Partnership, the Cooke Almshouse Charity and the Adams' Ark residential community canal boat.



Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour that a council can bestow and Tony is a most worthy recipient of this honour. Tony’s work for the residents of Doncaster is exemplary and he has put his heart and soul into many local projects which have made a huge difference to Doncaster communities.”



The Civic Mayor of Doncaster, Councillor Majid Khan said: “It is a privilege to be part of the ceremony to honour Tony with the Freedom of the Borough.



“This is well deserved recognition for Tony and his tireless drive and dedication over many years to helping to improve the lives of others.”



Tony Sockett said: "I am very proud to receive this honour, it is immensely humbling. I consider myself fortunate to have worked - and continue to work - on some wonderful projects alongside many passionate and creative people. Thank you to those who have nominated me for this recognition and to those who continue to work with me in serving others."



The Freedom of the Borough is an honorary title and authorities are able to bestow it on individuals who have provided exceptional service to their town or enhanced its reputation through their actions.



Tony received the accolade at a ceremony at the town’s Mansion House.